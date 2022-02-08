New Hampshire teacher under investigation after alleged misconduct with former student

AMHERST, N.H. — A New Hampshire high school music teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation regarding alleged inappropriate contact with a former student, a school district superintendent said.

The state Department of Education notified the district that the Souhegan High School teacher was placed under investigation, said Adam Steel, superintendent of the Amherst, Mont Vernon, and Souhegan Cooperative school districts.

"The alleged misconduct does not involve any current students," Steel said in a news release Sunday.