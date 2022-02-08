Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

High School
Published

New Hampshire teacher under investigation after alleged misconduct with former student

A music teacher in New Hampshire is on paid leave pending an investigation

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

AMHERST, N.H. — A New Hampshire high school music teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation regarding alleged inappropriate contact with a former student, a school district superintendent said.

(iStock)

The state Department of Education notified the district that the Souhegan High School teacher was placed under investigation, said Adam Steel, superintendent of the Amherst, Mont Vernon, and Souhegan Cooperative school districts.

"The alleged misconduct does not involve any current students," Steel said in a news release Sunday.

Your Money