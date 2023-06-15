Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
New Hampshire officer loses badge over fake traffic warnings

Former Merrimack cop Ryan Milligan used state police data to fabricate info from a traffic enforcement assignment

Associated Press
A former New Hampshire police officer has lost his certification after pleading guilty to fabricating traffic warnings and misusing driver records.

Hampton Beach, Portsmouth, Manchester crime

Former Merrimack, New Hampshire, police officer Ryan Milligan has voluntarily surrendered his certification and agreed to avoid seeking future employment in law enforcement after facing misdemeanor charges for fabricating traffic warnings. (Fox News)

Ryan Milligan, who resigned from the Merrimack Police Department, voluntarily surrendered his certificate and agreed to not seek future employment as a law enforcement officer as part of his plea agreement, the attorney general's office said Thursday.

Milligan, 36, was accused of using state police data to write up fake warnings he claimed to have issued during a traffic enforcement assignment last year. He pleaded guilty to two class B misdemeanors — tampering with public records and violating the state driver privacy law — and was fined $3,400 with all but $600 suspended for two years.

The matter was prosecuted by the Department of Justice's Public Integrity Unit after a referral by the Merrimack Police Department.