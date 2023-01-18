Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
Published

New Hampshire high school student dies after skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort

NH high school student went off a trail and hit some rocks, trees

Associated Press
A high school student died after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort, a principal said.

Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community saying the student, 15-year-old Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at the school.

"This is a sad loss for our community," he said in the message sent Tuesday, adding, "We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families."

NEW HAMPSHIRE SKI RESORT CLOSED AFTER MANAGEMENT RESIGNED FOLLOWING TENSION WITH COMMISSION

A high school student died after a skiing accident that took place in New Hampshire at Gunstock Mountain Resort.

Witnesses said Quimby went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees on Monday, according to Tom Day, president and general manager of Gunstock Mountain Resort.

She was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where she died, officials said.