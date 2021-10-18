New Hampshire boy, 5, last seen 6 months ago, never reported missing: investigators

A 5-year-old boy in New Hampshire last seen six months ago was just reported missing on Thursday, and investigators have launched a search throughout New England in the hope of finding the boy alive.

Elijah Lewis, of Merrimack, was last seen by "independent individuals approximately six months ago," the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said. Officials said there were no reports about the missing child before Thursday.

The New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth, and Families alerted police on Thursday that Lewis was missing, the attorney general’s office said. It was not immediately how the agency was involved with the boy.

"Right now, the goal is find Elijah and ensure he’s safe," said New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati told WBZ-TV. "At this point, we are hoping to find Elijah alive and somewhere. But right now, the biggest people that we need to talk to is his mother and the gentleman she is with."

Authorities are looking to speak with the boy’s mother, 35-year-old Danielle Denise Dauphinais, and a man she is believed to be with, 30-year-old Joseph Stapf. Investigators believe they may be driving a red/maroon Toyota Tundra with New Hampshire license plates.

On Saturday, investigators launched a boat to search a Naticook Lake, located behind the Merrimack home where the boy was last believed to have lived, WMUR-TV reported.

"Our search is physically in that area for evidence of where Elijah is, but also we are searching throughout New England to try and find where he is," Agati told the station.

Authorities asked anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact Merrimack police or New Hampshire State Police.