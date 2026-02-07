Expand / Collapse search
Crime

41-minute timeline in Nancy Guthrie case raises red flags from ex-homicide detective

Former homicide detective Ted Williams said the suspects likely knew the home and did not fear an immediate police response

Madison Colombo
Former homicide detective raises concerns over timeline in Guthrie disappearance Video

Former homicide detective raises concerns over timeline in Guthrie disappearance

Fox News contributor Ted Williams joins ‘Saturday in America’ to explain why he believes key timing details in the Nancy Guthrie case don’t add up.

A former homicide detective is raising questions about the amount of time investigators believe suspects spent inside the home of missing Arizona woman Nancy Guthrie.

Investigators are examining a roughly 41-minute window between when the home’s doorbell camera disconnected and when Guthrie’s pacemaker app later stopped communicating with her phone.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department released a timeline showing the doorbell camera disconnected at 1:47 a.m., with motion detected at 2:12 a.m., and the pacemaker disconnected at 2:28 a.m.

Aerial shot of investigators at Nancy Guthrie home

Fox News drone footage captured investigators returning to the home of Nancy Guthrie on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (Fox News Flight Team)

Officials clarified that the surveillance system only detected motion and did not record video, leaving open the possibility that an animal outside the home triggered the software.

TIMELINE: NBC HOST SAVANNAH GUTHRIE’S MOTHER DISAPPEARS AS SHERIFF SAYS SHE MAY HAVE BEEN 'ABDUCTED'

However, former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams argued the length of time is what raises red flags.

"If you are a crook, and you want to burglarize a place, you're [going to] get in there and get the hell out," Williams said on "Saturday in America." 

"They stayed in 41 minutes."

Savannah Guthrie stands beside her mother Nancy Guthrie and poses together for a photo.

Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie, are pictured Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Guthrie, 84, is the mother of NBC News' "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie and has been missing from her home in Tucson since Jan. 31. Law enforcement has not named any suspects or motive in the case but confirmed a crime occurred.

ELIZABETH SMART’S FATHER EXPLAINS WHY NANCY GUTHRIE’S FAMILY WENT PUBLIC WITH PLEA TO ABDUCTORS

Williams said spending 41 minutes inside a home is uncharacteristic of a burglary and may suggest the suspects were familiar with the home and its security system.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks to reporters in Arizona.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks to the media in Catalina, Arizona, on Feb. 3, while answering questions about the search for Nancy Guthrie. ( Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images)

"That leads me to believe that they were well aware of the cameras and those cameras were inoperable in that home," he added.

NBC HOST SAVANNAH GUTHRIE’S MOTHER TAKEN FROM HOME AS EXPERT RAISES ALARMING NEW THEORIES AMID LACK OF LEADS

"I think that the individuals involved in Nancy going missing definitely knew that they didn't have to worry about law enforcement immediately rushing there."

Nancy Guthrie's home and surrounding property viewed from an aerial perspective.

The home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, is seen from above, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. (Caitlin O'Hara/AP Photo)

In a statement, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department said they are reviewing messages related to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Investigators said multiple alleged ransom notes have surfaced, including one sent to local news outlets and TMZ earlier this week.

In a video posted Wednesday night, the Guthrie family urged anyone with information about their mother’s disappearance to come forward, addressing reports of ransom notes and saying they are "ready to talk."

Former homicide detective says Nancy Guthrie investigators 'contaminated the crime scene' Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

