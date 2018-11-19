New assessment: 'Little clear progress' in Afghanistan war

A new assessment of U.S.-Afghan efforts to compel the Taliban to negotiate a peace deal in Afghanistan says there has been "little clear progress" in recent months.

The assessment led by the Pentagon's independent inspector general, released Monday, says Afghan army and police casualties are rising and civilian humanitarian needs are growing as the 17-year conflict drags on.

These findings contrast with assertions by some U.S. officials that President Donald Trump's Afghan war strategy — which was announced more than a year ago — is working.

On the other hand, the findings are in line with comments made last weekend by Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who said the battle against the Taliban is still in a stalemate.