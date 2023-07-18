Nevada woman charged after leaving 9 dogs, including 2 that died, in vehicles on 111-degree day

A Las Vegas woman who allegedly left nine dogs inside two hot vehicles on a sweltering 111-degree day was arrested Friday after two of the dogs died, according to police.

FOX 5 in Las Vegas reported that 47-year-old Katrina Brazil faces nine counts of injuring an animal after two initial felony charges of killing an animal were dropped.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded to reports of a woman at a Motel 6 in possession of seven dogs in distress and two deceased pit bulls, one of which was a puppy.

The responding officers moved the dogs into an air-conditioned area and provided them with water until Animal Protection Services could arrive.

In the police report obtained by the news station, one witness said they saw Brazil trying to cool the dogs, even placing a lifeless puppy in ice water.

Another witness told police the dogs were inside a vehicle that was running, and when he asked the woman if the air conditioning was on, she did not respond.

Brazil allegedly told police the dogs were hers. She also said her boyfriend bred the dogs for money.

She also told police she was evicted from her residence two days prior to the incident, and that same night, her boyfriend was arrested.

Police said Brazil placed four dogs in her boyfriend's truck and five dogs in her vehicle for roughly 30 minutes.

Both engines were running, she claimed, and the air conditioning was on. But when she told officers she had water for the dogs, none could be found in either vehicle.

The news station reported that the oldest dog, Cash, died from heat stroke, according to an autopsy. Brazil told police she did not know the name of the puppy that died in the vehicle.

Brazil was released from custody after a court hearing Tuesday. As part of her conditional release, she is not permitted to possess or come in contact with animals.