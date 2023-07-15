Florida couple arrested; 2 kids, 13 pets removed from home covered in feces, urine

A Florida couple was arrested and their children and pets were removed from the residence after deputies found the home covered in feces, urine and garbage.

Michael Clayton Howey, 36, and Brenda Darla Howey, 37, were arrested on thirteen counts of animal cruelty. They are being held at the Citrus County Detention Facility on a total bond of $13,000.

Animal Control officers and deputies with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday to a home in Beverly Hills regarding a complaint from Code Enforcement, who was working on a case about the accumulation of junk and garbage outside the house.

Deputies arrived at the home and met Mr. and Mrs. Howey, who said they lived in the residence with two children, ten dogs and three cats.

When they entered the home, deputies observed a potent smell of ammonia and items all over the floor. They also noticed dried feces covering multiple areas throughout the house, including a sizable amount of dried feces inside the laundry room, which was also cluttered with debris.

The two children were seen with feces stuck to the bottom of their feet and between their toes. Deputies said they had to catch themselves from slipping and falling because of the urine on the floor.

According to the affidavit, deputies said the entire house was covered in garbage and that the house appeared to have not been cleaned in a while.

"It is sickening to me that there are so many irresponsible people out there who are not providing safe living conditions for their children or their 'pets,'" Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a statement. "No human or animal should be subjected to live in the abhorrent conditions as seen in this case, and thanks to the great teamwork by our animal control unit and code enforcement, these victims won’t be subjected to this neglectful environment again."

The two children were removed from the home and placed with family friends, and the animals were moved to the Citrus County Animal Shelter.