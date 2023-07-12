Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Chicago man allegedly microwaved kitten to death, killed other felines

The kittens that were killed were all named Shelly, according to a report filed by a woman who notified authorities

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Chicago man accused of torturing and killing several cats has been arrested. 

Thomas Martel, 22, turned himself into police Monday after a woman filed a complaint related to animal cruelty, FOX Chicago reported. 

Chicago cat killer

Thomas Martel, 22, allegedly tortured and killed several cats, including putting a kitten in a microwave.  (WFLD)

He is charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of animal torture, all felonies. 

Martel allegedly drowned and squeezed two cats to death while a third died by mutilation, authorities said. A kitten was found by police officers in a plastic bag at Martel's apartment. 

The woman who reported him said the cat had been microwaved. Each of the kittens that died were named Shelly. 

An arrest report obtained by the news outlet said Martel had been taking prescribed medications and had serious mental health issues. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.