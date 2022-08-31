Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nevada
Published

Nevada woman arrested for scamming money from the elderly

A Los Angeles woman manipulated a Texas elderly resident to send her $25K

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Nevada woman has been sentenced in West Virginia to more than seven years in prison for scamming money from elderly residents.

Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas also was ordered to pay $336,000 Monday in federal court for her conviction in April on charges of money laundering and wire and mail fraud.

A Los Angeles woman stole $25K from an elderly resident in Harrison County, Texas

A Los Angeles woman stole $25K from an elderly resident in Harrison County, Texas

Leipham called an elderly resident in Harrison County and claimed they won $1 million, then directed them to send her $25,000 over two years by mail and wire, prosecutors said.

FORMER DEMOCRATIC CALIFORNIA CONGRESSMAN TJ COX INDICTED FOR MONEY LAUNDERING AND FRAUD

"Leipham badgered and manipulated her elderly victims by calling them over and over again, disregarded the hardships they were experiencing while she was exploiting them, repeatedly lied to them, and accepted no responsibility for her conduct," U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld said in a statement.