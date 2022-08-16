Former Democratic California congressman TJ Cox indicted for money laundering and fraud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Terrance John "TJ" Cox, who represented California's 21st congressional district as a Democrat from 2019 to 2021, was indicted on 28 counts of money laundering, wire fraud, campaign fraud, and other charges on Tuesday.

Cox, 59, was arrested by FBI agents around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning and booked into the Fresno County Jail, according to sheriff's records.

Prosecutors detailed in the 25-page indictment how Cox allegedly stole $1.7 million from clients and companies he was associated with from 2013 to 2018.

In one instance, Cox allegedly solicited a $100,000 loan for one of his companies in April 2017, but failed to pay the principal back to the two investors.

"More than $40,000 of [the loan] was used for Cox’s personal expenses, including private school tuition, credit card payments, mortgage payments and a $7,000 payment to Cox’s private political consultant," prosecutors wrote.

When Cox was a candidate for US Congress in the 2018 election, he allegedly arranged for more than $25,000 in illegal straw donations by funding or reimbursing family members and associates after they gave money to his campaign.

Cox is also accused of providing fabricated bank statements on a mortgage application and fraudulently obtaining a $1.5 million construction loan to build a recreation area in Fresno. That loan went into default, resulting in a loss of more than $1.2 million, according to prosecutors.

Cox could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

The 59-year-old flipped California's 21st congressional district in 2018, but lost to Republican Rep. David Valadao by 862 votes in 2020.