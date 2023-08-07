Nevada private school teacher accused of having 4-year sexual relationship with student: report

A former Las Vegas private school athletics and student leadership director has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a former student for four years, according to reports.

FOX 5 in Las Vegas reported that 34-year-old Kaitlin Glover, who formerly worked at Mountain View Christian School, faces felony lewdness with a child and charges of being a school employee in a position of authority, while engaging in sex with a pupil over the age of 16.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a report that a student claimed in June 2022 to have had sexual contact with her teacher, Glover.

The two were in a sexual relationship between December 2017 and September 2021, the student allegedly told police, after the two started messaging on the social media app Snapchat.

74-YEAR-OLD FEMALE TEACHER FACES 600 YEARS BEHIND BARS FOR SEX ASSAULT ON TEEN

The station reported that according to the report, "Glover began sending her nude photos through Snapchat."

Eventually, the director would allegedly pick the student up and perform sexual acts in Glover’s van one to two times a week.

NEARLY 350 K-12 EDUCATORS ARRESTED ON CHILD SEX CRIMES IN 2022

"The victim did not tell anyone about their relationship for four years because the suspect said she would kill herself if the victim left her, or she would kill herself if she told the police," the report reads.

Marc Cook, a lawyer who represents the school, told Fox News Digital it was his understanding the student graduated in 2021.

Cook said a family member told the school about the allegations over the summer, adding Glover has not worked at the school since the family came forward with the allegations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The school has and will continue to cooperate with the Metropolitan Police Department, but they have not shared their findings with the school," Cook said. "We wish the very best for the former student and hope the legal process and investigation get to the truth of this matter as expeditiously as possible."