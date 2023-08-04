74-year-old female teacher faces 600 years behind bars for sex assault on teen

A 74-year-old female former private school teacher in Monroe County, Wisconsin, has been convicted and faces hundreds of years in prison after being charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old male student.

Anne N. Nelson-Koch, 74, was convicted on all 25 counts Monday stemming from repeated sexual assaults on one of her 14-year-old male students, Wisconsin State Journal reported .

Nelson-Koch, a teacher at a private school in Tomah, Wisconsin, is said to have assaulted the teenage boy in the basement of the school several times during the 2016-2017 school year.

Nelson-Koch was 67 at the time and the boy was 14.

The jury deliberated just five hours following a three-day trial to return with a guilty verdict.

"The victim of these crimes is an incredibly brave young man," Assistant District Attorney Sarah M. Skiles said about the victim.

"He spoke the truth, and the jury heard him loud and clear. We are so grateful to the jury for their dedication to finding the truth."

Skiles asked the judge to keep Nelson-Koch in jail until sentencing, but Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe released her with a GPS monitor until she is sentenced on Oct. 27.

Nelson-Koch faces up to 600 years in prison, according to Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger.