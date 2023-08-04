Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

74-year-old female teacher faces 600 years behind bars for sex assault on teen

Anne N. Nelson-Koch was 67 at the time of the assaults

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
A 74-year-old female former private school teacher in Monroe County, Wisconsin, has been convicted and faces hundreds of years in prison after being charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old male student.

Anne N. Nelson-Koch, 74, was convicted on all 25 counts Monday stemming from repeated sexual assaults on one of her 14-year-old male students, Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Nelson-Koch, a teacher at a private school in Tomah, Wisconsin, is said to have assaulted the teenage boy in the basement of the school several times during the 2016-2017 school year.

Nelson-Koch was 67 at the time and the boy was 14.

NEARLY 350 K-12 EDUCATORS ARRESTED ON CHILD SEX CRIMES IN 2022

Anne Nelson Koch mugshot

Private school teacher Anne Nelson-Koch, 74, is facing 600 years in prison for sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy. (Monroe County Jail)

The jury deliberated just five hours following a three-day trial to return with a guilty verdict.

"The victim of these crimes is an incredibly brave young man," Assistant District Attorney Sarah M. Skiles said about the victim.

FORMER FLORIDA TEACHER ALLEGEDLY TIPPED OFF TO TEEN SEX ARREST BY DEPUTY IN CUSTODY AFTER TRAVELING TO MEXICO

Monroe County Courthouse

Monroe County Courthouse in Wisconsin. (Google Earth)

"He spoke the truth, and the jury heard him loud and clear. We are so grateful to the jury for their dedication to finding the truth."

Skiles asked the judge to keep Nelson-Koch in jail until sentencing, but Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe released her with a GPS monitor until she is sentenced on Oct. 27.

Nelson-Koch faces up to 600 years in prison, according to Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.