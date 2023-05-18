Nevada high school teacher arrested after police find gun in her vehicle parked on campus

A Clark County, Nevada, high school teacher was arrested Wednesday after school district police allegedly found a gun in her vehicle, which was parked in a faculty lot.

According to a social media post from the Clark County School District Police Department, 29-year-old Chantel Brown was arrested and charged with one count of animal cruelty and one count of possessing a personal defense weapon on school property.

District officers responded to the school parking lot at Cheyenne High School after a report there was an animal inside of Brown’s vehicle.

As the officers investigated the situation, they also allegedly located a gun inside of Brown’s vehicle.

School district officials did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital about the matter.

FOX 5 in Las Vegas reported Brown began teaching for the district in 2018.

She has been placed on leave "per the terms of the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit," the outlet reported.

Brown was held on $3,000 bond and her next court date is scheduled for Friday.

In a letter obtained by FOX 5 from Cheyenne High School Principal Anthony Nunez, parents were kept informed about the situation.

"An employee assigned to our school was arrested today for charges of animal cruelty and possession of a weapon on school property," Nunez said. "CCSD Police located an animal left inside a vehicle in the school parking lot. During the investigation, a firearm was located in the vehicle. She will be placed on leave and will not be allowed at our school or any other CCSD property."

He went on to say the investigation is being managed by the school district police department.

"We are committed to providing quality instruction, ensuring that our students continue to receive an excellent education in a safe environment, and minimizing any disruption in our learning environment," Nunez concluded.