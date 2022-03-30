Networks push CRT but downplay, deny it exists; Ukraine turns tables, shells Russian territory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TO CRT, OR NOT TO CRT – Jon Stewart’s newest Apple TV show was yet another example of ideology crucial to critical race theory (CRT) receiving a prime media platform, which MSNBC, CNN, ABC, and other mainstream media outlets have pushed consistently while at times denying that CRT exists. Continue reading …

WAR EFFORT LANGUISHING - One military expert believes Putin is running out of steam in the war against Ukraine and said Russian forces are quickly losing morale. Continue reading …

DIVERSITY SCAM - Top diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) employees at major public universities earn massive six-figure salaries for leading initiatives that some experts found to be ineffective and instead enforce a "political orthodoxy." Continue reading …

CLEANUP GETS WORSE - The White House said President Biden didn’t reveal classified information while attempting to clean up a gaffe he made while speaking to U.S. troops in Poland. Continue reading …

RETURN FIRE - Ukrainian military has taken the fight to Russian territory, a new development in what has been a primarily defensive war for the country. Continue reading …

POLITICS

TEACHER COORDINATION - GOP lawmakers released a report revealing a CDC official’s testimony claiming that the agency uncommonly coordinated with teachers unions in crafting its schools reopening guidance, despite claims that such coordination was routine and nonpolitical. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Our current president is a walking, talking liability to the country, the world, and its seriousness in these times, which are extraordinarily dangerous. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – The Fox News host dissected the political landscape for Democrats in the fall election and claimed that everything former President Trump predicted is coming true. Continue reading …

RECUSAL PUSH - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from cases related to Jan. 6. Continue reading …

BEIJING BIDEN - GOP Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson sounded the alarm about financial entanglements between Hunter Biden and the Chinese government. Continue reading …

MEDIA

HUNTER PROBE - Miranda Devine reacted to the federal tax probe into Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings, warning that "the dam is about to break on the scandal." Continue reading …



GIVING COVER – CNN’s John King is running cover for President Biden following criticism he received over an off-the-cuff remark calling for the end of Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule in his own country. Continue reading …

LAPTOP MEDIA FALLOUT - Author Ashley Rindsberg feels The New York Times’ and Twitter’s botched handling of Hunter Biden's infamous laptop allowed Americans to focus on "trivialities" instead of truly examining whether the Biden family is corrupt. Continue reading …

‘BOMBASTIC RHETORIC’ - A reporter for NBC News grilled White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield over whether President Biden is "living up" to one of his most prominent campaign promises. Continue reading …

KICKING AND SCREAMING - Sen. Ted Cruz said Dems are doomed to lose in the midterms and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not go away quietly. Continue reading …

OPINION

MIKE POMPEO - Energy dominance gave America enormous power and was an essential tool in our diplomatic efforts. Continue reading …



JESSE WATTERS – The Fox host shared statistics challenging the acuity of America's perception of reality, saying that America is being brainwashed by the Left. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - The Human Rights Campaign and its corporate allies in the media have lied about Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill and what it does. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD - Let's give Will Smith his due. He did a great service for the Oscars, because if he hadn't slapped Chris Rock, the talk would have been how crappy and boring the show was yet again. Continue reading …

RYAN WALTERS - The far-left's attempts to destroy our nation's history and indoctrinate our children must be stopped. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

ANALYZING WILL SMITH – Two leading psychologists say Will Smith might have been triggered by something that had been lingering long before the 94th Academy Awards when he slapped comedian Chris Rock. Continue reading …



BICYCLING ACROSS AMERICA - Bob Barnes, who has been cycling to all 50 state capitals in a year, said he reached a "pivotal" place in his when he arrived in Florida. Continue reading …

INFLATION DISCORD - GOP lawmakers have pinned high inflation on the president's massive spending agenda. Continue reading …

‘CHILLING EFFECT’ – Attorney Michelle Simpson Tuegel told Fox News Digital she was not shocked by the Harris County and Brazoria County grand juries' decisions not to bring charges against DeShaun Watson. Continue reading …

DISPLACED PERSONS - Almost a quarter of Ukraine’s population of 40 million has been displaced since the start of the war 34 days ago, according to a report. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"I’ll say it, I was right before the election, Joe Biden is not well, he is not competent, he’s so cognitively weak that his own staffers are trying to stop him from going off script, which frankly I agree with."

- SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.