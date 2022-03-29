Tucker Carlson: Democrats and the media are lying about Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For decades and decades, the Human Rights Campaign has been, by far, the most powerful gay rights lobby in Washington. You may have just heard of them recently, but they've been around for over 40 years, and for most of that time, HRC's central goal, and they said it many times, was winning the right of gay people to get legally married.

Then, in the summer of 2015, they finally succeeded. They reached their goal. The Supreme Court issued a decision in a case called Obergefell vs. Hodges and overnight, all 50 states were required by law to recognize same-sex marriage. So, for the Human Rights Campaign, this should have been a moment of unbridled celebration, a dream come true, but it wasn't. It was a crisis and if you don't understand why it was a crisis, then you don't live in Washington surrounded by non-profits.

So, by this point, the Human Rights Campaign had evolved from a scrappy little lobby into a prominent arm of the Democratic Party. It had a huge annual budget and an enormous headquarters building right 17th Street downtown. So, the Human Rights Campaign may have outlived its reason for existing. On the other hand, it couldn't just disappear. There was a party to help, but there was a fundraising problem. Why would you give money to a group whose purpose has become obsolete? That was the dilemma and they're not the first.

The Women's Christian Temperance Union faced the same problem after prohibition passed in 1919 and you don't hear a lot about the Women's Christian Temperance Union anymore. HRC desperately hoped to avoid that fate and here's the point of this story: Amazingly, through clever rebranding, they did avoid that fate.

So, in 2014, just before gay marriage became law, HRC's annual budget was about $57 million. That's a lot. But, by 2021 last year, that same budget had expanded to $65 million. In other words, seven years after reaching its stated goal, its reason for existing, the Human Rights Campaign was raising even more money, a lot more money. It's like magic. How did they do that?

Well, they did it by changing their mission. So, immediately after the Supreme Court's decision on marriage, HRC began aggressively promoting the idea that the so-called transgender community was being gravely oppressed by American society, by you, and needed their help. In other words, all good people needed to send more money to HRC right away to help the transgender community. So, the Human Rights Campaign's 2014 annual report, which we read today, barely mentions the word transgender. There's no reference at all of any kind to the idea that a person can change his sex just by wishing it so. That was during Barack Obama's second term, but even then, that seemed like a pretty farfetched claim, but not anymore. It's at the center of our national conversation and at the center of the Human Rights Campaign.

Their annual report this year promotes transgenderism on virtually every single page. There's a long write up on the organization's transgender justice initiative and a prominently displayed photograph of Joe Biden's latest admiral, Rachel Levine. So, the rebranding worked terrifically. HRC now raises millions and millions from companies like Amazon, Apple, Google, Goldman Sachs, Raytheon, Morgan Stanley, etc, every power center in the American economy, all of which fully support now the transgender project.

So, if you're wondering why the moment that same-sex marriage became legal in the United States, at that exact moment, your kids' teachers began to deny the reality of biological sex, now you know why. It was all part of a fundraising campaign from Washington. If you've ever felt you're caught in the middle of somebody else's fundraising campaign, guess what? You are. And as a result of that fundraising campaign, here's what elementary schools look like now.

PRESCHOOL TEACHER: This has been my first year in preschool with a class of my own. We've been talking about gender and skin color and consent and empathy and our bodies and autonomy. It's been fabulous.

ELEMENTARY TEACHER: I teach my elementary school students about gender identity. Some people are girls, some are boys, some are both, some are neither.

CALIFORNIA TEACHER: I tell this kid, "We do have a flag in the class that you can pledge your allegiance to" and he, like, looks around. He goes," Oh, that one?"

So, every emotionally marginal young woman with a nose ring now teaches at your kid's school. "I teach my elementary school students about gender identity," said one on TikTok, of course. So how is a parent supposed to respond to this? We learned this weekend if someone tells an insulting joke about your wife, you're now allowed to smash them in the face and you get an award for it.

So, what are you allowed to do if some unionized teacher starts talking to your six-year-old about her genitals? Well, nothing is the answer, not one thing. You're not allowed to do anything. You have to sit back and allow that abuse to continue. Then you have to allow the medical establishment to profit from that abuse. On its website, to name one among many examples, St. Louis Children's Hospital now advertises for "puberty blockers, also called hormone blockers." These, it explains, can "help delay unwanted physical changes that don't match someone's gender identity. Delaying these changes can be an important step in a young person's transition."

These changes are called biology. It's called puberty, which is naturally occurring. What happens when you stop it? Well, we don't know because there are no studies on it. Probably nothing good. In the short term answer to that, is definitely nothing good. So, this is not medical care. It is ghoulish experimentation on children being abetted by schools and cheered on by the Human Rights Campaign so it can raise more money.

The attorney general of Texas correctly calls all of this child abuse because of course, that's what it is, and he's launching an investigation into it and into hospitals that give children puberty blockers. Now, puberty blockers are not even, to be clear, FDA approved for children who suffer from gender dysmorphia. So, why is this being allowed? Well, asking questions about it has outraged the monsters who prescribe life altering drugs to children for profit. The CEO of Children's Hospital in Canada, for example, complained that what the state of Texas has done was an "ugly assault on the basic dignity of trans youth and an obstacle to gender affirming care."

So, you notice what's going on here. Corporations have seized the language of the civil rights movement in order to sell more products. Too bad they didn't figure out this scam earlier. They'd be selling all kinds of products. Thalidomide would probably be on sale your neighborhood pharmacy if they figured this out in the mid 60s, but they now have figured it out.

So, this is the environment, an environment in which health care corporations are proudly performing ghoulish experiments on the reproductive systems of children, that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just signed a bill, a defensive bill, really, it's called HB 1557, the Parental Rights in Education bill. No matter what you have heard about this bill, it is a popular measure. Two thirds of Americans support it. In Florida, the majority of Democratic Party primary voters, the most liberal voters in the state of Florida, support this bill—52% to 36%. That's why, as you would expect, HRC and its corporate allies in the media have lied about the bill and what it does. They have to because if they explained it, you'd support it. Here's the governor of Florida yesterday:

GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS: These leftist politicians, corporate media outlets, some of these activist groups, they actually have read the bill and their sloganeering because they don't want to admit that they support a lot of the things that we're providing protections against. For example, they support sexualizing kids in kindergarten. They support injecting woke gender ideology into 2nd grade classrooms. They support enabling schools to "transition students" to a "different gender without the knowledge of the parent, much less without the parent's consent."

Imagine if you pack your third-grader off to school to learn to read and do math and be prepared to be a citizen in a functioning democracy and while you're at work, that child, that third grader, is being taught by his or her teacher, the one with the nose ring and the emotional problems, that actually you're the wrong gender and you need to transition. How is that not child abuse? If a stranger on the bus or in the park talked to your third-grader about her genitals that would be a crime, but it's not when the emotionally marginal chick with a nose ring does it in the classroom. Well, it is a crime and the bill in Florida specifically bans it.

The bill bans any classroom instruction on "gender identity and sexual orientation in grades K through three" kindergarten through third grade. That covers ages five through nine. In doing this, Florida has moved away from the experiments underway in many other places. In states like California, for example, the state's official policy declares that "children as early as age two are expressing a different gender identity. It is strongly suggested that teachers privately ask transgender or gender-nonconforming students at the beginning of the school year how they want to be addressed."

What it does in effect is cut parents out of their children's childhood and hand parental powers to people who aren't even qualified to teach English or math and they're certainly not qualified to counsel your child to change his or her sex and almost everybody understands that. This is lunacy. The Florida bill stops it and that's why Americans overwhelmingly support Florida's new bill. So, what do you do with the bill that has overwhelming support in a democracy if you and your donors don't like it? Well, of course you have to lie about it and that's exactly what they're doing. They are claiming that this new bill somehow prevents anyone from using the word "gay" in school. Watch:

DON LEMON, CNN: And I think about if I have a kid, if I'm going to, you know, would I be OK with them not wanting to be able to say the word "gay."

KRISTAL KNIGHT, DEM STRATEGIST: And now there's anti-gay bill or if you will, you know, you can't say the word "gay."

BIANNA GOLODRYGA, CNN: And a ban on the word "gay."

FLORIDA STATE SEN. SHEVRIN JONES: But he's (DeSantis) also trying to censor whether or not teachers can say the word "gay" in our classroom.

JIM SCIUTTO, CNN: Florida's governor is now facing criticism after the State House passed a law that won't let you say "gay."

Just a little tip to our viewers at home wondering how to lie more effectively. As you do, look straight ahead, adjust your coat, look down a little bit like that and say, "a new bill in the Florida Legislature." Once you establish that tone, it seems like you must be telling the truth. Of course, you've read the bill, you wouldn't be talking about it on TV like some kind of knowledgeable expert, would you? Well, yeah, you would. You might be lying completely.

Nothing in the bill reflects your description of the bill, but because you have no shame, in fact, you're working for a political party and not your viewers, you'll say anything. So, they're telling you that no one is allowed to use the word "gay" in the state of Florida because of this law.

"In Oregon, we say 'gay'," said Gov. Kate Brown, who announced she's horrified and outraged by this. Meanwhile, Oregon falls apart. Walk through downtown Portland recently and ask yourself, is using the word "gay" the most important problem in the state of Oregon right now? Probably not, but at the Oscars the other night, actress joined together to scream "gay" repeatedly to remind us that yes, it's the most important issue.

Such robots and then they cut to people in the crowd are so proud of being gay, they hide it. What's the best part? Celebrating gay rights but pretending not to be gay. Right, love it, and they're saying this to a country on the brink of war that is growing poorer by the day from inflation, but here are your culture leaders, who are so far up their own butts, they're leading chants about silly lifestyle liberalism that no actual person support. "Gay, gay, gay, gay, gay." OK, feel empowered?

Meanwhile, back to the schools, which is the whole reason bills like this have to be passed. On MSNBC, one teacher talks about how he yearns to go into details about his home life with a captive audience of kindergartners. Ron DeSantis, the bigot that he is, is standing in the way of this teacher's self-expression.

CORY BERNAERT, KINDERGARTEN TEACHER: We should be able to have discussions and that's what we're encouraged to do in kindergarten. That's what we do as educators. We build relationships with our kids and in order to build relationships, you talk about your home life. You talk about what you do on the weekends and building community. It scares me to death that I am not going to be able to have these conversations with my children because they're going to ask me what I did on the weekend. I don't want to have to hide that my partner and I went paddleboarding this weekend.

Alright. Less about you and your partner paddleboarding, more about educating the kids. This is not some canvas for you to create your personal expression art. You are paid by the state to make people's kids competitive in an economy that is going to need more competitive Americans. So, why don't you stop talking about yourself and do your job? Of course, that's the last thing they want to do. Some of the most powerful corporations in this country, through groups like the HRC, have decided to push this propaganda as hard as they possibly can.

They don't care what you think because it's not about democracy. It's not about what parents want. Disney, for example, is a major donor to the HRC and has been pretty explicit about this point. "Florida's HB 1557, also known as the 'Don't Say Gay Bill,' should never have passed and should never been signed into law," Disney said in an official statement.

This is the company you also hand your kids over to. Woohoo, not creepy. "Our goal, as a company, is for this law to be repealed by the Legislature or struck down in the courts." So, let's just think about this for a minute. Here you have a law passed in a democratically elected state legislator, signed by a democratically elected governor, supported by the majority of Florida voters, but it must be struck down because the oligarchs at the mouse company don't like it.

Oh. So, shouldn't you get back to making kids movies propagandizing for China? Shouldn't you get back to wrecking the state of Florida with your pollutants, you environmental criminals? Yeah, well, they've got other business and their main "goal as a company" is now to teach kindergartens in Florida that they can, in fact, change their gender just by wishing it so.

It makes you wonder if kids in Florida can consent to chemical castration with no parental involvement. It that can be true, what exactly can't be consent to once we set that standard? Disney didn't say, but maybe there's another agenda here. Nor did they explain their fixation on the sexuality of children, but it's worth pointing out that four Disney employees were just busted in a major human trafficking sting, including one employee who allegedly sent sexually explicit texts to a detective posing as a 14-year-old. That bust occurred, as you may have guessed by now, in the state of Florida.