Angle: The voters are roaring

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham dissected the political landscape for Democrats in the upcoming election and how everything former President Donald Trump predicted about President Biden's America seems to be coming true Tuesday on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Democracy is on the ballot in November. What a concept, Nancy's twisted thinking. Democracy only works if Democrats win. And if democracy didn't work, well, the logical conclusion would be to invalidate the election results, right? What else would you do? Now, once again, Democrats are guilty of what they accused Trump of. Whether we're talking to Stacey Abrams in the 2018 Georgia governors's race or Hillary in the 2016 presidential race. These people are always vindictive, sore losers, and seeing the writing on the wall, Pelosi knows that her party is about to get shellacked because they're getting dragged down by a president who seems to be decomposing before our eyes.

A second poll in as many weeks has Trump winning in 2024, the Harvard-Harris poll has him up by a significant margin of 6 points. Now look, any poll is just a snapshot in time. Don't make too much of it. And it's very early. But I think this matters here because in 2016, Trump led in just a handful of head-to-head matchups against Clinton. Well, and we all know how that turned out. But for 15 months now, voters have been witnessing Biden in action, and they're not living in the wreckage of his policies. And we know they're miserable. These polls are just showing us that Americans genuinely are regretting their votes for Joe Biden. Now, things are so bad for the White House that Donald Trump — kicked off Twitter, and Facebook — is more influential in many ways than the liberals currently in power. Almost everything Trump predicted would happen under a Biden presidency is coming true.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE: