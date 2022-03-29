Miranda Devine: 'Dam is about to burst' on Hunter Biden scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine reacted on "Outnumbered" Tuesday to the federal tax probe into Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings gaining momentum as some media outlets begin to acknowledge the "bombshell" controversy surrounding his infamous laptop.

MIRANDA DEVINE: That’s just another extraordinary mistruth from President Biden there. He did that throughout the campaign. He pretended that he knew nothing about his son Hunter's overseas business dealings. There’s plenty of evidence on the laptop and Tony Bobulinski's material and the material that Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson collected for their Senate investigation and are currently presenting to Congress — and I think they’re going to be doing that on a regular basis, to show links between Hunter Biden and Communist China.

There’s also evidence that Joe Biden financially benefited from Hunter Biden’s grift and his brother, Jim Biden’s grift, with these countries which are crucial to America’s national security interest. The lack of curiosity from most of the media is repellent and really corrupt. But I think the dam is about to burst. We have Hunter Biden looking at indictments coming out of that a grand jury in Delaware. You see The New York Times and The Washington Post are now sniffing around. They’ve admitted the laptop is real, and they have realized this is a bombshell story.

