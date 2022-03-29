Cruz: Pelosi is 'preparing to scream' if Democrats lose midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Democrats are doomed to lose come time for midterms and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not go away quietly.

"They know they're going to lose. And Nancy Pelosi is not going to go quietly. She is going to scream," Cruz said Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle." "She's already preparing to scream."

"And remember, Democrats don't believe in democracy … [and] they know their ideas are unpopular. It's why they hide from what they believe. How many Democrats talk about gun control, how many Democrats talk about silencing free speech or taking away your religious liberty? They pretend they don't believe it," he said.

TED CRUZ: BIDEN'S 'STAGGERING' BUDGET PROPOSAL RELIES ON OUTDATED ECONOMIC DATA

He added that Democrats are becoming increasingly extreme.

"Democrats are doubling down on the extreme. Their policy is crashing and burning," Cruz told host Laura Ingraham.

Americans aren't fooled by Democrats' duplicity, Cruz said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[Americans [are] … paying $6 and $7 a gallon for gas. They see the border — complete and total chaos ... They still see the disasters of Biden's policies assaulting our constitutional liberties, including a very liberal Supreme Court justice nominee who we can expect to undermine our free speech, undermine religious liberty, undermine the Second Amendment and to be incredibly lenient on crime."

"All of the policies [Democrats] have are a disaster. And amazingly, their foreign policy is even worse than their domestic and economic policy. And so right now, Democrats are panicking ... It's going to get worse between now and election."