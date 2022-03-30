Almost a quarter of Ukraine’s population has been displaced in 34 days of the Russian war: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Almost a quarter of Ukraine’s population of 40 million has been displaced since the start of the Russian war, just 34 days ago, according to a report.

New data from the UN Refugee Agency shows that over 10 million people have been directly impacted by the ongoing conflict, with over 6.5 million people displaced within Ukraine and another 3.7 million Ukrainian refugees forced to evacuate the country, fleeing to neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and other countries.

More than 13 million Ukrainians forced to leave their communities are now stranded amid the ongoing war, with no way out of areas that have been shelled by Russian forces.

Damaged roadways and demolished bridges make escape unobtainable, "as well as lack of resources or information on where to find safety and accommodation," the UN Refugee Agency reported.

The devastation cannot be properly reflected in numbers alone.

Seemingly overnight, Kharkiv streets once reflective of European architecture and laden with eager merchants and busied motorists have been transformed into piles of rubble and ash, and photos and videos taken from these streets show whole areas vacated en-masse; children roaming without their parents, and residents carrying only their pets.

"Today, millions in Ukraine live in constant fear. Indiscriminate shelling and heavy bombardments are forcing people to shelter in bunkers for hours day and night," the UN Refugee Agency reported.

Over 800,000 residents fortunate enough to remain in their homes are without power, the government said, as it was able to restore power for 150,000 others.

⚡️Ukraine restores power for 150,000 residents.



After repairs by engineers, numerous settlements regained access to electricity on Mar. 28, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy.



However, an estimated 831,000 Ukrainians in 1,491 settlements remain without access to power. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 30, 2022

The "massive humanitarian crisis… is growing by the second," the UN Refugee Agency reported.

The ongoing negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations are making strides, but Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed caution during his address Tuesday evening.

"The signals we hear from the negotiating platform can be called positive. But these signals do not drown out the ruptures of Russian shells," he said.

The toll the country has taken will be felt for generations.