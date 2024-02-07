Nebraska police officer fatally shoots teen during welfare check, prompting investigation

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal shooting involving a 17-year-old boy by a police officer.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Columbus, an eastern Nebraska town of about 24,000 residents.

A news release from the patrol said police were called to a welfare check for someone after receiving a report of "potential self-harm."

The shooting happened during the welfare check, but neither the patrol nor Columbus police have disclosed details.

The teenager died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The news release said the police department asked the state patrol to conduct the investigation. The officer involved was placed on administrative leave.