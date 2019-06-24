Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Homicide
Published

Nebraska woman's accused killer slashes his neck in courtroom horror: reports

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A scene of horror erupted in a courtroom Monday when a man on trial for murder in Nebraska slashed his neck and fell from his wheelchair, according to reports.

Aubrey Trail, 52, yelled, “Bailey is innocent, and I curse you all,” before swiping an object -- possibly a razor blade -- across his neck in the courtroom in Wilber, 35 miles southwest of Lincoln, WOWT reported.

Deputies rushed to help as Trail lay bleeding on the floor.

Fifty-two-year-old Aubrey Trail yelled “Bailey is innocent, and I curse you all” Monday before slashing his neck in the courtroom, reports said. (Eric Gregory/Lincoln Journal Star via AP File)

Fifty-two-year-old Aubrey Trail yelled “Bailey is innocent, and I curse you all” Monday before slashing his neck in the courtroom, reports said. (Eric Gregory/Lincoln Journal Star via AP File)

It was unclear when the trial will resume, or how badly Trail was injured.

Officials said he’s had a stroke and two heart attacks since his arrest.

NEBRASKA COUPLE CHARGED WITH BRUTALLY MURDERING, DISMEMBERING TINDER DATE

Trail and Bailey Boswell, 25, who is awaiting trial, have charged with first-degree murder in the killing and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

Her body was found dismembered in garbage bags, the news outlet reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prosecutors said the pair planned Loofe’s abduction and killing.

Trail’s attorney said her death was an accident during a consensual sex fantasy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.