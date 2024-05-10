Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Nebraska Army veteran pulls gun to stop jewelry heist, suspect flees with hands up

Army veteran Gary Peddicord sends burglar scrambling from Nebraska jewelry store, confronting him with weapon drawn

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
A level-headed Army veteran thwarted a would-be thief's attempt to rob his Omaha jewelry store by brandishing his handgun and sending the suspect running. 

Surveillance footage captured inside Sidrony Jewelers last Saturday shows a black-clad robber smashing one of the store's glass windows to let himself inside. 

The criminal didn't anticipate that anyone would be inside – let alone that they would be military-trained. 

Another camera captures the store's owner, Garrett Peddicord, entering from a back room, leveling a pistol at the other person. 

"I typically carry a firearm on my waist, even after hours," Peddicord told KETV. "It's just one of those things: keys, wallet, firearm."

Peddicord said the thief was "almost comically holding the tool over the glass" when they locked eyes.

"Hey motherf*****!" Peddicord shouted, sending the intruder scrambling. 

Seeing the gun, the masked man raises his arms and turns tail and runs, panicked, back through the broken window. 

The owner foiled the robber's attempt in under two minutes, the video shows. 

Peddicord was proud that he was able to defend his business, telling KETV that he would have been ready to do so even without his gun. 

"My use of one is the same as any of the other tools I have back here," he told the station, gesturing toward a table of drills, cutters and pliers. 

"They all serve a purpose. But this," he said, referring to the pistol," is the one tool that I hope to never have to use." 

Peddicord, who spent three years deployed in Afghanistan, said he "thank[ed his] lucky stars that [he] put so much thought and time and repetitive training and practice into how to responsibly carry a firearm." 

A Public Information Officer with the Omaha Police Department told Fox News Digital that the suspect has not yet been identified or arrested. 

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.