North Carolina
NC man killed in hit-and-run following dispute in Walmart parking lot

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the NC man dead at the scene when they arrived

Associated Press
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash after a dispute over a parking space at a Walmart in North Carolina on Thursday night, police said.

Concord police officers were called to the Walmart on Thunder Road Northwest for a report of a hit-and-run crash with injuries, officials said in a news release. Emergency medical personnel pronounced Leon Phillip Fortner, 55, of Charlotte dead at the scene, police said.

Crash investigators obtained a description of the suspect vehicle and driver. Officers later arrested Anthony Scott Amey and charged him with felony hit-and-run, police said. Investigators determined that the incident began as a dispute over a parking space.

A North Carolina man was killed in a hit-and-run following a parking dispute at Walmart.

Amey received a $50,000 secured bond. He waived his right to an attorney at an appearance in Cabarrus County District Court on Friday, according to court records, and his next appearance is set for Sept. 22.