North Carolina
NC man is charged with murder after it was proven 'intruder' was a guest

Associated Press
A North Carolina man who told deputies that he fatally shot a woman who broke into his home has been charged with murder after investigators determined the woman had been a guest at the home, a sheriff's office said.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a home in Lexington on June 22, news outlets reported.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. Christian Pless Everhart, identified as the resident of the home, said he had shot an intruder who had broken into his house. An investigation determined that the woman had been a guest at Everhart’s home since the evening before, the sheriff's office said.

The relationship between Everhart and the woman wasn't disclosed.

Everhart was arrested on Monday and charged with felony murder. He is being held without bond in the Davidson County jail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 21. It's not known if he has an attorney.