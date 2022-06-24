NC felon sentenced to 10 years in prison after shooting at deputy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man who shot at a North Carolina sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to 10 years of prison on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, prosecutors said.

Rodriguez Crudup pleaded guilty to the charge in March, U.S. Attorney Michael F. Easley Jr. said.

A deputy with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance call on Dec. 28 at a residence in Warrenton, according to court documents and information presented in court.

The deputy was told Crudup, who was at the residence, took the victim’s loaded firearm and ran into the woods, the news release said. The deputy heard Crudup running and went toward him. Crudup fired a shot that the deputy heard pass over his head, prosecutors said. The deputy retreated and took cover at his vehicle as he called additional units.

Crudup, who was sentenced on Wednesday, was arrested and the loaded gun, which apparently jammed after he fired the shot, was found in the woods where he had been.

Judge James C. Dever rejected Crudup’s arguments that it was an accidental discharge and found he intentionally fired his weapon at a law enforcement officer.

