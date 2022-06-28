NC police officer shot and wounded while responding to shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A North Carolina police officer was shot and wounded while responding to report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling early Tuesday, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were called to East 36th Street around 2:30 a.m., police said in a news release. A patron at The Blind Pig had been asked to leave after an altercation and shortly after police arrived, an officer was shot in the leg, police said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with injuries that police said weren't thought to be life-threatening. There's no indication that officers returned fire, police said.

Police are searching for the shooter. Chief Johnny Jennings said investigators don’t know who fired the shots, but the patron who prompted the call is being treated as a person of interest and they do want to speak to him, news outlets reported.

"My hope is that we will be able to hold the shooter accountable for shooting our officer," Jennings said.