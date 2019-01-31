Navy sailor charged with trying to destroy urine samples by lighting fire

A U.S. sailor based in Virginia is accused of setting fire to his urine samples to prevent the results of a test from being used against him, military prosecutors say.

Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Dajuan Johnson allegedly set a fire in an occupied building at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia on May 1, 2017, in an attempt to incinerate the urine samples, the Navy Times reported.

Prosecutors have charged Johnson with one specification of wrongful interference with an adverse administrative proceeding, as well as an aggravated arson charge. A third charge alleges he also lied to investigators about his whereabouts on the day of the blaze, the newspaper reported.

It is unclear what tests were to be done to the urine samples. A court-martial trial date has not been announced.

Johnson, a Pennsylvania native, enlisted in the Navy in 2010. He is assigned to Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic.

He declined to comment to the Navy Times through his private attorney.