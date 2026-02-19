RNC sues to stop Democrats' Virginia redistricting push

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and two GOP members of Congress sued Virginia election officials Wednesday in an effort to block Democrats’ push to redraw the state’s congressional map, arguing a proposed constitutional amendment and upcoming special election violate Virginia’s Constitution.

In a 48-page complaint filed in Tazewell County Circuit Court, the RNC, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and Reps. Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith of Virginia contend that legislation passed by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly would allow lawmakers to temporarily take over congressional redistricting from the state’s voter-approved independent commission.

The lawsuit challenges House Bill 1384, which sets a special election on April 21 for voters to decide whether to amend the Virginia Constitution to allow the General Assembly to temporarily redraw the state’s congressional districts to "restore fairness in the upcoming elections."

Early voting for the special election is scheduled to begin March 6.

LATINA HOUSE REPUBLICAN ASKS SUPREME COURT TO BLOCK DEMS' BID TO 'RACIALLY GERRYMANDER' HER OUT OF CONGRESS

The plaintiffs argue the measure was not properly adopted by two separate General Assemblies with an "intervening election," as required under Article XII of the Virginia Constitution.

The Republicans also allege the ballot language is misleading and that holding the special election less than 90 days after the amendment’s final passage violates constitutional timing requirements.

MIDTERM ELECTIONS: GOP REDISTRICTING SETBACKS PROMPT LAWSUITS, GERRYMANDERING ACCUSATIONS

The suit asks the court to block state officials from conducting the special election, transmitting ballots, or submitting the proposed amendment to voters, on the grounds that it fails to comply with the state constitution’s amendment process.

Virginia Democrats’ redistricting push comes as other blue states have pursued mid-decade map changes in response to Republican-led states, including Texas, ahead of the 2026 midterms.

PARTY OF ‘CRAZIES’: DEMS COMPLY WITH OUTRAGEOUS REDISTRICTING STUNTS DUE TO PRIMARY THREATS, STATE REP SAYS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

California voters approved Proposition 50 in November, a measure that could give Democrats the opportunity to gain up to five additional U.S. House seats, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.