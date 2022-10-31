Expand / Collapse search
Suspect who fled from Iowa officers dies after exchanging gunfire

During the foot chase, IA officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect

Associated Press
Authorities say a suspect who was fleeing on foot is dead after exchanging gunfire with officers in Davenport.

The Iowa State Patrol said shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday officers tried to pull over a vehicle, but the driver did not stop.

A brief chase happened until the fleeing vehicle crashed and the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

During the foot chase, officers exchanged gunfire with one of the suspects.

Iowa police say that a man suspected of fleeing from officers by foot has died.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the shooting.

Police did not immediately identify the suspect who died.