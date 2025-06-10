Navy's search for missing 21-year-old seaman ends with tragic discovery, sailor detained in Virginia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Navy officials on Thursday discovered a body in a wooded area of Norfolk, Virginia, and the local medical examiner has confirmed it to be missing Navy Seaman Angelina Resendiz.

Resendiz, 21, was last seen on May 29 at her barracks in Miller Hall on Naval Station Norfolk around 10 p.m., according to Virginia State Police and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

"A Navy Sailor has been placed in pretrial confinement in connection with the death of Seaman Resendiz. Charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice are pending," NCIS said in a Thursday statement.

NCIS said it has "worked tirelessly in close coordination with Navy leadership, the Norfolk Police Department, Virginia State Police, Virginia Search and Rescue, and numerous other federal and local law enforcement partners to pursue all leads since learning of Seaman Resendiz’ disappearance."

"NCIS remains committed to uncovering the facts surrounding the tragic death of Seaman Resendiz to ensure accountability and justice," the agency said.

Police previously described Resendiz's disappearance as critical, saying her health was at risk.

Resendiz's mother, Esmeralda Castle, who lives in Resendiz's hometown in Texas, described her daughter as "loving" and "kind" in an interview with WVEC . She worked as a culinary specialist for the Navy, Castle said.

Castle added that Resendiz had not responded to calls or texts from her family, which was out of character.

"Her and my sister have a 400-day streak on Snapchat. Every single day she talks to somebody. She talks to family, or she will talk to a friend," Castle told WVEC.

The 21-year-old did not drive or have a vehicle, and she was reported missing after she failed to show up for work, according to WVEC.

"She just stopped existing Thursday. She's spent no money, made no calls.She disappeared," Castle told the outlet. "It’s very hard to tell people that she’s missing."

NCIS said that it will not be releasing further information at this time while the investigation remains ongoing "out of respect for the investigative process."