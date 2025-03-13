Nationwide Border Patrol gotaways plummet to 21-day daily average of just 77: 'Trump Effect'

The 21-day daily average of nationwide U.S. Border Patrol gotaways was just 77 as of March 12, according to data provided to Fox by a senior U.S. Customs and Border Protection source.

During the period from Feb. 20 through March 12, the highest number of gotaways recorded in a single day was 110, while the lowest was 49, the data indicates.

The total number of gotaways since Jan. 21 — President Donald Trump's first full day after returning to the presidency this year — is 5,889, according to the data, which includes the nation's Southwest, Northern, and coastal borders.

DAILY AVERAGE OF KNOWN GOTAWAYS AT SOUTHERN BORDER PLUMMETS, DOWN 93% FROM BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HIGHS

"All we needed was a new President," the White House's rapid response X account declared in a post on X.

"THE TRUMP EFFECT," Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., declared in a tweet.

A post from the House Judiciary GOP X account exclaimed, "Thank you, President Trump!"

BORDER AREA BUSTLING UNDER BIDEN NOW QUIET UNDER TRUMP, SAYS VETERANS GROUP: ‘AMAZING DIFFERENCE’

The difference is stark when comparing these new numbers to the figures from the depths of the Biden administration, when there were an astounding 670,674 known gotaways for fiscal year 2023, according to data Fox News previously obtained via Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

TRUMP ICE UNLEASHES ON BIDEN ADMIN AFTER ARRESTS SURPASS ALL 2024 DATA: ‘COOKING THE BOOKS’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That massive figure, when divided by 365 days, averages out to about 1,837 per day.