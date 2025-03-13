Expand / Collapse search
Border security

Nationwide Border Patrol gotaways plummet to 21-day daily average of just 77: 'Trump Effect'

'All we needed was a new President,' the White House declared

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
Trump 'border czar' Tom Homan: ICE is arresting public safety threats every day Video

Trump 'border czar' Tom Homan: ICE is arresting public safety threats every day

Trump 'border czar' Tom Homan discusses his strong warning over sanctuary cities on 'Hannity.'

The 21-day daily average of nationwide U.S. Border Patrol gotaways was just 77 as of March 12, according to data provided to Fox by a senior U.S. Customs and Border Protection source.

During the period from Feb. 20 through March 12, the highest number of gotaways recorded in a single day was 110, while the lowest was 49, the data indicates.

The total number of gotaways since Jan. 21 — President Donald Trump's first full day after returning to the presidency this year — is 5,889, according to the data, which includes the nation's Southwest, Northern, and coastal borders.

DAILY AVERAGE OF KNOWN GOTAWAYS AT SOUTHERN BORDER PLUMMETS, DOWN 93% FROM BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HIGHS

President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden at Trump's 2025 inauguration

Then-president-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with U.S. President Joe Biden at Trump's inauguration in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

"All we needed was a new President," the White House's rapid response X account declared in a post on X.

"THE TRUMP EFFECT," Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., declared in a tweet.

A post from the House Judiciary GOP X account exclaimed, "Thank you, President Trump!"

BORDER AREA BUSTLING UNDER BIDEN NOW QUIET UNDER TRUMP, SAYS VETERANS GROUP: ‘AMAZING DIFFERENCE’

Volunteers with the ‘Border Vets’ discuss what they’re doing to help secure the southern border Video

The difference is stark when comparing these new numbers to the figures from the depths of the Biden administration, when there were an astounding 670,674 known gotaways for fiscal year 2023, according to data Fox News previously obtained via Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. 

TRUMP ICE UNLEASHES ON BIDEN ADMIN AFTER ARRESTS SURPASS ALL 2024 DATA: ‘COOKING THE BOOKS’

Trump border action gives angel mom hope that parents will be saved from 'nightmare' of losing a child Video

That massive figure, when divided by 365 days, averages out to about 1,837 per day.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.