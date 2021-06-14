Expand / Collapse search
National weather forecast: West faces extreme heat this week

Temperatures could break records in places as far north as Montana

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for June 14Video

National weather forecast for June 14

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

The big story this week will be the heat across the West spreading into the Plains.  

Some spots as far north as Montana will feel temperatures soar to record levels.   

Forecast high temperatures for this week. (Fox News)

Excessive heat warnings, as well as heat advisories, are up for many states, and with the drought combined with high heat, elevated- to critical-fire danger will be a threat for the Great Basin and California. 

Heat advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

No widespread storm systems will affect the U.S, but there will be some shower and thunderstorm activity today across the Mid-Atlantic and the Great Lakes into the Northeast.   

The national forecast for Monday, June 14. (Fox News)

Some isolated storms could turn severe, while rain and scattered storms will be possible over the Gulf Coast and Florida. 

Your Money