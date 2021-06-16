National weather forecast: Heat warnings, advisories widespread across West

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories remain widespread across the West over the next several days as daytime highs reach into the 100s and 110s for many locations.

Phoenix will see highs above 115 through the end of the week.

In addition to the extreme heat, red flag warnings are also in effect as low humidities and gusty winds increase wildfire danger regionwide.

DOCTORS WARN OF BURN INJURIES AS RECORD TEMPERATURES CONTINUE TO SCORCH WEST

Tropical Storm Bill has transitioned into an extratropical low and will stay offshore.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There is an increasing likelihood that a tropical depression or storm will form late this week in the western Gulf of Mexico.

The Texas, Louisiana and Central Gulf coasts will need to monitor the forecast, but should at least prepare for heavy rain and flooding threats Friday into the weekend.