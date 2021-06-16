Expand / Collapse search
National weather forecast: Heat warnings, advisories widespread across West

Gulf Coast states should start preparing for heavy rain, flooding

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
National weather forecast for June 16 Video

National weather forecast for June 16

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories remain widespread across the West over the next several days as daytime highs reach into the 100s and 110s for many locations.   

Phoenix will see highs above 115 through the end of the week.    

Forecast high temperatures for the western U.S. (Fox News)

In addition to the extreme heat, red flag warnings are also in effect as low humidities and gusty winds increase wildfire danger regionwide. 

DOCTORS WARN OF BURN INJURIES AS RECORD TEMPERATURES CONTINUE TO SCORCH WEST 

Heat advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

Tropical Storm Bill has transitioned into an extratropical low and will stay offshore.   

There is an increasing likelihood that a tropical depression or storm will form late this week in the western Gulf of Mexico.   

Expected rainfall totals through Monday. (Fox News)

The Texas, Louisiana and Central Gulf coasts will need to monitor the forecast, but should at least prepare for heavy rain and flooding threats Friday into the weekend. 

