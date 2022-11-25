National UFO archive coming to New Mexico

A group of historians and archivists have announced plans to open a new national archive in the Albuquerque area focusing on unidentified aerial phenomenon. Led by author and researcher David Marler, the National UFO Historical Records Center will establish the largest historical archive dedicated to the preservation and centralization of UFO/UAP information in the United States.

At a presentation announcing the new archive during International UFO Congress in Phoenix on Oct. 14, Marler said, "What’s the importance of all this? Looking at these historical cases, providing context for what we’re hearing about today, well, it demonstrates that there’s a rich, diverse history of this UFO phenomenon wherever you look, whether it’s newspapers, government documents historical archives, etc."

Marler continues, "I was thinking about this a while back, when you look at the UFO subject we have the National UFO Reporting Center, great. And we also have the National Archives, okay, but the one thing we don’t have is, you put these two ideas together, there is no National Archives of Ufology despite the need for one."

The archive is set to include official and civilian case files, audio and video recordings, correspondence, photographs, books, magazines, news clippings, research notes, microfilm, along with and digital and physical artifacts. Documents from the National Investigations Committee on Aerial Phenomena (NICAP), the Center for UFO Studies (CUFOS) and J. Allen Hynek’s personal Project Blue Book files. It also includes personal collections from researchers Philip Mantle, Antonio Huneeus and Lou Farish, among others.

"I want to postulate this to you: What if we could centralize all the historical data under one roof," Marler said. "What if we could be able to cross-reference all this data to look for patterns, to gain insights, to add to the already growing amount of information and knowledge we have? What if we could scan and make accessible all of this material to the worldwide UFO community and get some really important people looking at this data?"

Marler continues, "Imagine the case files and reports that have never been seen. The audio tapes that have never been heard. The potential discoveries that could lead to answers, potentially, to this mystery. So what am I proposing? The largest gathering of UFO historical U.S collections."

Members of the new organization include Jan Aldrich, Rod Dyke, Barry Greenwood, Dr. Mark Rodeghier and Rob Swiatek. "Many people data mine the internet," Marler said. "I’m here to tell you I would argue only 40 to 50 percent of the data is out on the internet. We still have physical case holdings that need to be digitized. I really look forward to trying to preserve the history and hopefully we’ll be here at future events to share that history with you and to help researchers and producers like James Fox."

In a press release, the organization stated, "Our mission is to collect, preserve, and provide historical UFO materials to the general public and interested parties. With the accumulated data, we hope to assist with serious research endeavors and aid in an accurate chronicling of UFO/UAP history for present and future generations regardless of belief or non-belief in the subject."

Efforts are currently underway to find a building for the new non-profit archive. "We want to base it in Albuquerque, New Mexico because of the state affiliation with the subject," Marler said.