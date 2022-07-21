Expand / Collapse search
House committee advances legislation including deeper look into government UFO reports

The UFO language is included in the Intelligence Authorization Act

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes , Chad Pergram | Fox News
The House Intelligence Committee advanced legislation to a full floor vote that includes a provision providing the public a look into previous government UFO reports.

The provision about UFOs was included in the Intelligence Authorization Act and would require the Comptroller General of the United States to review "oral history interviews" as well as documentation relating to government UFO reports dating back to 1947.

Additionally, the bill would also ask the comptroller general to evaluate efforts by the intelligence community "to obfuscate, manipulate public opinion, hide or otherwise, provide unclassified or classified misinformation" about UFOs.

Once the review is completed, an unclassified report will be sent to Congress. However, the report can contain a classified annex.

UFO seen in clip released by Department of Defense. A Pentagon watchdog is launching a probe into the actions taken by the Department of Defense after a series of UFO sightings in recent years.   

The move comes after the House of Representatives voted to approve an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would create a reporting system for UFO's.

Government employees and military personnel could report a UFO sighting without fear of retaliation, and the system would "prevent unauthorized public reporting or compromise of properly classified military and intelligence systems, programs and related activities."

Pentagon hearing shows UFOs spotted using both human and two technical sensors, May 17, 2022

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., co-sponsored the bill, and said that Congress "must ensure the military and intelligence community are armed with the best possible information, capital, and scientific resources to defeat our enemies and maintain military and technology superiority."

Another member of Congress, Rep. André Carson, D-Ind., said that UFO reporting needs to be destigmatized.

