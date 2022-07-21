House committee advances legislation including deeper look into government UFO reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House Intelligence Committee advanced legislation to a full floor vote that includes a provision providing the public a look into previous government UFO reports.

The provision about UFOs was included in the Intelligence Authorization Act and would require the Comptroller General of the United States to review "oral history interviews" as well as documentation relating to government UFO reports dating back to 1947.

Additionally, the bill would also ask the comptroller general to evaluate efforts by the intelligence community "to obfuscate, manipulate public opinion, hide or otherwise, provide unclassified or classified misinformation" about UFOs.

Once the review is completed, an unclassified report will be sent to Congress. However, the report can contain a classified annex.

The move comes after the House of Representatives voted to approve an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would create a reporting system for UFO's.

Government employees and military personnel could report a UFO sighting without fear of retaliation, and the system would "prevent unauthorized public reporting or compromise of properly classified military and intelligence systems, programs and related activities."

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., co-sponsored the bill, and said that Congress "must ensure the military and intelligence community are armed with the best possible information, capital, and scientific resources to defeat our enemies and maintain military and technology superiority."

Another member of Congress, Rep. André Carson, D-Ind., said that UFO reporting needs to be destigmatized.

