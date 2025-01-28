Nashville school district defends no metal detectors before school shooting: 'Unintended consequences'

Antioch High School in Nashville, Tennessee, where a deadly shooting took place last Wednesday, did not have metal detectors due to some administrators’ concerns about racism, the New York Post reported.

"I knew this day was gonna happen," Fran Bush, a former Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) board member, told the New York Post. "I knew it was gonna happen just because it’s like a free open door, everybody coming in."

The shooting, which left 16-year-old student Josselin Corea Escalante and the suspect dead, has parents calling for the school to bring in metal detectors after the AI security system failed to detect the 17-year-old gunman’s weapon.

Bush claims she pushed for metal detectors while serving on the MNPS board, but district Director Adrienne Battle wasn't receptive.

Battle told reporters that the school district did not have metal detectors because of potential "unintended consequences," but did not elaborate on the possible repercussions.

MNPS allegedly sent the Post a study showing that metal detectors can disproportionately impact students of color and instill more of a sense of fear than one of safety for some. However, Bush dismissed this reasoning as a "bunch of bull."

"There’s no study [that] shows metal detectors don’t work," Bush told the Post. "If that was the case, then we won’t have them in our airports, sports games, we wouldn’t have them in all these places that require security."

Parents are demanding that MNPS at least consider installing metal detectors. MNPS mom Mary Uhles told local outlet WSMV 4 that it’s time for administrators to take action and not "sit around and wring hands."

"At the end of the day, you have to ask yourself the question, which are you more afraid of? Walking through a metal detector or some terrible piece of violence happening?"

Another MNPS parent, Melissa Alvarez-Zabriskie told WSMV 4 that she has been demanding metal detectors for years and she believes that they could have "prevented" the fatal shooting that occurred last week.

Following the deadly shooting, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee expressed gratitude for "law enforcement & first responders who responded quickly and continue to investigate." He also said he was praying for the victims and their families.

"Every day I told her how much I loved her," German Corea, the father of Escalante, told WTVF. "It’s not fair."

Escalante's aunt also told WTVF that the 16-year-old was a "very calm girl and well-behaved."

In February 2023, the MNPS board greenlit a $1 million contract with AI gun detection system Omnilert, which is set to end on Nov. 30, 2025, local outlet WKRN reported. On its website, the AI company claims that the system can identify gun threats and send "human-verified intelligence" to first responders. However, last Wednesday, the system failed to pick up on the 17-year-old suspect’s weapon.

"AI visual gun detection is a new and promising way to get advance warning before an incident occurs, allowing preventative action to take place. This is particularly so since most gun violence begins outdoors and often in full view of previously unmonitored security cameras. In the Metro Nashville case, unfortunately, the gun was only brandished in the bathroom, where there are no cameras, and then for 30 seconds in the cafeteria where the gun was not visible to the camera, neither to human eyes nor to AI," Omnilert CEO Dave Fraser told Fox News Digital.

"We're saddened that this tragic incident occurred despite the various security methods in place, and it serves to remind us of the value of our mission and to redouble our efforts to have monitoring on every available camera. Remarks that the AI system ‘failed’ are misleading to say the least and may serve only to decrease the safety of children and staff in our schools."

MNPS has yet to respond to a Fox News request for comment.