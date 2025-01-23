Tennessee school shooter ‘significantly influenced’ by material found on ‘harmful’ websites: police

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Investigators say the now-deceased gunman who opened fire at a Nashville, Tennessee, high school on Wednesday, killing a female student and injuring another student before turning the gun on himself, was "significantly influenced" by web-based material found on sites "most would find harmful and objectionable."

On Wednesday, Metropolitan Nashville police identified 17-year-old Solomon Henderson as the shooter at Antioch High School who killed Josselin Corea Escalante, 16, and injured a 17-year-old student who suffered a wound after being grazed by a bullet. The latter has since been treated and released from the hospital.

In a news release on Thursday, police said the investigation into the murder-suicide inside the school’s cafeteria determined that Henderson fired 10 shots from a 9 mm pistol within 16 seconds after entering the room.

The handgun, police said, was loaded with nine rounds when it was recovered by investigators. A magazine loaded with seven rounds was also recovered from the cafeteria floor.

TENNESSEE SCHOOL SHOOTER WHO KILLED 1, INJURED ANOTHER IDENTIFIED AS TEEN STUDENT: POLICE

Just prior to entering the cafeteria, the investigation found, Henderson went into a nearby restroom where he posted photos to social media.

Police previously believed Henderson took a bus to school on Wednesday, but they have since confirmed that his mother drove him to school.

TENNESSEE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 KILLED, 1 WOUNDED, TEEN GUNMAN DEAD OF SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT: POLICE

When investigators searched Henderson’s residence, they were not able to find any other firearms or gun parts.

While no firearms were found, detectives have since found two documents they believe were created by Henderson on non-traditional websites – one was 51 pages, the other was 288 pages.

APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY BRINGING GUN TO CAMPUS MONTHS AFTER DEADLY MASS SHOOTING

The documents and other evidence found at the residence, police said, are being closely looked at by homicide unit detectives as well as detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division and the FBI.

"It is clear that Henderson was significantly influenced by web-based material, especially that found on non-traditional sites that most would find harmful and objectionable," police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, it was learned the pistol was purchased by an individual in Arizona in 2022 and had not been reported stolen.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping police determine how Henderson acquired the handgun.

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman and Christina Shaw contributed to this report.