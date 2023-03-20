Expand / Collapse search
Nashville
Published

Nashville police searching for suspects who spray-painted swastikas and 'hate messages' on homes: video

Two suspects vandalized five homes in Nashville's Sylvan Park neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
The Nashville Police Department is searching for two suspects who allegedly spray-painted swastikas and "hate messages" on several homes in the Sylvan Park neighborhood in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

A doorbell camera captured one of the suspects running on to someone's porch, spray-painting the camera, ripping down a flag, then vandalizing the house. 

Five homes on Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, and Idaho Avenues, as well as Westlawn Drive, were vandalized shortly after midnight. 

Images posted in a Facebook group for the Sylvan Park Neighborhood Association showed multiple swastikas, "white power," and other messages that were spray-painted on the homes. Watch video of one of the alleged vandals:

Police described both suspects as white males who had their faces covered. 

LOS ANGELES POLICE SAY SAME SUSPECT MAY BE INVOLVED IN TWO SHOOTINGS IN JEWISH NEIGHBORHOOD WITHIN 24 HOURS 

"Nashville stands united against the hate and bigotry these disgusting acts represent," Mayor John Nash tweeted on Sunday. 

"Grateful to Chief Drake & his team for their ongoing work to track down those responsible and hold them accountable. We will not tolerate antisemitism or discrimination of any kind in our city."

The police chief ordered increased patrols in the Sylvan Park neighborhood and other areas with Jewish institutions in Nashville. 

    A suspect spray-painted a doorbell camera before vandalizing a house with swastikas and hate messages in Nashville, Tennessee, according to police.  (Metro Nashville Police Department)

    Video appeared to show the suspect ripping down a flag on the front porch of one home.  (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Nashville is home to the "largest Jewish community in Tennessee," according to the Goldring/Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Life. About 11,000 people lived in Jewish households in Nashville and Middle Tennessee in 2015, a study by Brandeis University found. 

Antisemitism is on the rise in the United States and the rest of the world. The Anti-Defamation League recorded a record high 2,717 antisemitic incidents in 2021, including assaults, harassment, and vandalism. 

Police are urging residents of the Sylvan Park neighborhood to check their home surveillance cameras for evidence that might be useful. Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the vandalism can contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest