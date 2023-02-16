Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles police investigate second shooting in Jewish neighborhood within 24 hours

Police say they do not believe the shootings are connected

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner , Yael Halon | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

For a second day in a row, a Jewish person was shot in Los Angeles after leaving a Shul, or synagogue, according to reports.

The Los Angeles Police Department said at 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, a man was walking to his home when a suspect, identified as a white male, fired multiple rounds at the victim from inside a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Two victims were shot in the Pico-Shul section of Los Angeles, as they were leaving a Shul in a densely populated Jewish area.

Two victims were shot in the Pico-Shul section of Los Angeles, as they were leaving a Shul in a densely populated Jewish area. (Associated Press)

Police said the man was struck in the arm and taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

LOS ANGELES SHERIFF CREATES OFFICE FOCUSED ON CONSTITUTIONAL POLICING

The incident happened near S. Bedford Street and Pico Boulevard on the westside of Los Angeles, just north of Culver City.

Less than 24 hours prior to Thursday’s shooting, a man was shot leaving a Shul at about 10 a.m. nearly a block away.

Both Shuls are in Pico-Shul, an area of Los Angeles that is heavily populated with Orthodox Jewish people.

Close-up on the insignia and slogan of a LAPD vehicle, with the reflection of Union Station's tower visible in the car's window.

Close-up on the insignia and slogan of a LAPD vehicle, with the reflection of Union Station's tower visible in the car's window. (iStock)

Like Thursday’s victim, the person shot on Wednesday was struck in the arm and listed in stable condition.

UNIVERSITY OF DENVER CONDEMNS ANTISEMITIC ACTS ON CAMPUS, ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION OF RECENT INCIDENTS

Police said they do not believe the incidents are related, as the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting was described as an Asian man and was not in a vehicle. Police said the man pulled out a firearm, fired it twice and fled the scene.

Neither suspect is in custody, police said, and the investigation is still active.

If anyone has information about the incident, the department encourages them to call 310-444-0701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-527-3247.

The shootings have members of the Jewish community concerned, including Yossi Elifort, founder of Magen Am, a private community watch group in the L.A. area.

PROFESSOR WHO WAS FIRED AFTER REPORTING ANTISEMITIC INCIDENTS WINS $1M IN SETTLEMENT WITH UNIVERSITY

"It is deeply concerning that in today’s Los Angeles, Jews have been shot in the street in two days, as they were leaving prayers," Elifort said. "Regardless of the motivation of the shootings, Jews deserve to be secure, living and serving G-d in peace."

According to Elifort, Magen Am asked that the city take a "strong stand" on behalf of the Jewish community, though the police say there is no information that indicates the incidents were driven by antisemitism alone.

Elifort said as the city conducts its investigation, the Jewish community will focus on what it can do to remain safe and vigilant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are a *strong* community and we need to show this to the world," he said, adding that Magen Am has placed its protected schools, guards and volunteers on "heightened" alert. "Everyone must be a part of the solution," Elifort said.

Jared Klickstein, former Los Angeles addict, says political policies not working Video

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.