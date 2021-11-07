Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Nashville pastor tackles armed suspect during church service, police say

The pastor was at the altar praying with congregants, but then quickly tackled the suspect, police said

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A quick-thinking pastor in Nashville and a handful of congregants managed to tackle and disarm a suspect police said brandished a firearm during a Sunday morning service.

The dramatic scene played out inside Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church on West Trinity Lane, Fox 17 Nashville reported. Police in the city said Dezire Baganda, 26, who was seated toward the front of the church, took out the firearm and told members to get out of their seats.

PHILLY TODDLER NEARLY ABDUCTED ON WAY TO CHURCH WITH GRANDMOTHER

The pastor was at the altar praying with congregants, but then quickly tackled the suspect, police said. Other members inside the church reportedly helped the pastor hold the suspect in place until police arrived. No shots were fired.

Dezire Baganda is charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault after reportedly pulling a gun in a North Nashville church on Sunday. (Photo: MNPD)

Dezire Baganda is charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault after reportedly pulling a gun in a North Nashville church on Sunday. (Photo: MNPD) (MNPD)

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baganda, who was reportedly not a member of the church, was subsequently charged with15 counts of felony aggravated assault. Bond was set at $375,000, the Fox report said.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money