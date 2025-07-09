Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NASA

NASA sends specialized aircraft, technology to aid Texas flood search and recovery operations

High-altitude WB-57 and UAVSAR technology deployed to accelerate emergency response after July Fourth disaster

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Texas officials answer questions on the continued recovery efforts after flash flooding devastated Kerr County.

In the wake of the catastrophic July Fourth floods that barreled through south central Texas, claiming 119 lives and leaving nearly 200 people missing, NASA dispatched two aircraft to aid local recovery efforts and search and rescue operations.

NASA's high-altitude WB-57 aircraft took off from Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston on Tuesday, and will conduct aerial surveys using its DyNAMITE (Day/Night Airborne Motion Imager for Terrestrial Environments) sensor. 

The sensor will take high-resolution photos of the Guadalupe River and several miles of the surrounding area, which could accelerate emergency response times.

A NASA WB-57 plane will be assessing flood damage and aiding with recovery efforts in Texas.

A NASA WB-57 plane will be assessing flood damage and aiding with recovery efforts after catastrophic flooding in Texas. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

TEXAS RIVER FLOOD LEAVES AT LEAST 6 DEAD AS EMERGENCY CREWS RACE TO FIND OTHERS MISSING; CAMP EVACUATED

The aircraft are responding as part of NASA’s Disasters Response Coordination System, which was activated to support the flood emergency response in coordination with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and humanitarian groups.

"Persistent cloud-cover has made it difficult to obtain clear satellite imagery, so the Disasters Program coordinated with NASA’s Airborne Science Program at NASA’s Johnson Space Flight Center in Houston to conduct a series of flights to gather observations of the impacted regions," according to a NASA statement.

Officials said the data will be provided to response teams and aid in rescue efforts and resource allocation.

Road cracked and destroyed from flood damage in Texas.

Indian Creek Road with extensive damage in Kerrville, Texas, on Tuesday, after heavy rain caused flash flooding on July 4 across the south central part of the state, devastating the area.  (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

MAVERICKS ROOKIE COOPER FLAGG OFFERS MESSAGE OF SUPPORT TO TEXAS COMMUNITIES REELING FROM DEVASTATING FLOODS

The agency also sent its Uninhabited Aerial Vehicle Synthetic Aperture Radar (UAVSAR), aboard a Gulfstream III, from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, on Wednesday to collect observations over the Guadalupe, San Gabriel and Colorado river basins.

UAVSAR, which can spot water through vegetation, will be collecting data through the end of the week.

search and rescue crews during Texas floods

Workers dig through debris looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding at Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

"The team’s goal is to characterize the extent of flooding to help with understanding the amount of damage within communities," according to the statement.

The disasters program will create maps to analyze the severity of flooding and damage to buildings and infrastructure, which will be shared on the NASA Disasters Mapping Portal as they become available.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation and influence government response.