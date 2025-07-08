Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg offers message of support to Texas communities reeling from devastating floods

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The death toll reached 109 on Tuesday, days after torrential rain pounded the central Texas region. The flash flooding began in the early morning hours on the Fourth of July.

Several people remain missing. Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas "will not stop until every missing person is found."

Cooper Flagg spent his college basketball career in North Carolina playing for Duke. But he is a new resident of Texas and will begin his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks. The rookie is currently in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League, but he took a moment to send a heartfelt message to those back in his new home state who have been impacted by the devastating floods.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"First, I just want to say that my thoughts and prayers are with the families that were affected in this situation this past weekend out here," Flagg opened his media session at NBA Summer League, per The Dallas Morning News.

COOPER FLAGG TALKS NIL, FINANCES AND NEW PARTNERSHIP

On Monday, Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas — an all-girls Christian camp — said it's grieving after the loss of 27 campers and counselors. Five campers and one counselor there remain missing as of Tuesday.

"Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy," the camp said in a statement. "We are praying for them constantly."

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service in San Antonio, Texas said "additional showers and thunderstorms are possible, but are expected to be low in coverage."

Last month, and to hardly anyone's surprise, the Mavericks selected Flagg with the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Flagg, 18, became one of the youngest basketball stars taken at No. 1. LeBron James retains the distinction of being the youngest player in league history to be taken with the top overall pick.

Flagg described the moment he heard his name called by the NBA commissioner as "a dream come true."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Flagg is expected to make his debut at the NBA Summer League on July 10 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd recently revealed he wants to see Flagg in action at the point guard position.

"I want to put him at point guard. I want to make him uncomfortable and see how he reacts. Be able to run the show. Be able to play (shooting guard). Play (small forward). He’s comfortable playing that. We want to push. I think he’s going to respond in a positive way."

Fox News' Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.