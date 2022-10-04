Pelosi's bold midterm prediction, media reacts to White House's 'Where's Jackie?' spin and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

LATE NIGHT PREDICTIONS - Nancy Pelosi reveals how she thinks midterms will go, jabs Trump during 'Late Show' appearance. Continue reading …

‘TAKEN ABACK’ - Biden White House effort to spin 'Where's Jackie' gaffe raises media eyebrows. Continue reading …

‘CATASTROPHIC ERROR’ - Energy experts sound alarm on Europe's energy crisis as 'clear and present warning' for America. Continue reading …

BUYERS BEWARE - Why you should be careful purchasing a car after Hurricane Ian. Continue reading …

CHAMPION'S CAUSE - Award-winning athlete explains her fight to protect women's sports. Continue reading …

POLITICS

RACE CASE - Supreme Court to debate alleged racial gerrymandering. Continue reading …



‘I’M GOING TO DO IT AGAIN…’ - President Biden reportedly revealed his 2024 plans to Rev. Al Sharpton. Continue reading …



POWERED BY LATINOS - New poll reveals how DeSantis and Rubio are faring with key voters in Florida. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘WOLF IN SHEEP’S CLOTHING' - MSNBC columnist claims political advancement of women like Italy’s Giorgia Meloni will ‘literally cost lives.’ Continue reading …



TRAGEDY BLAME GAME - NY Times' reporter blasted for blaming 'delayed' Hurricane Ian evacuation for 'massive death toll.' Continue reading …



‘THAT WAS ME’ - Whoopi Goldberg hits Daily Beast reporter for knocking 'fat suit' in new film. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Democrats think if you ignore a problem, it just goes away. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Nuclear war means the end of the world. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - Democrats in Washington are playing politics with Hurricane Ian. Continue reading …



LAURA INGRAHAM - The catastrophic ruin Democrats have left in their wakes will require years of cleanup. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

COMMUNITY OUTREACH - Activist shares how he's working to combat crime in Memphis. Continue reading …



TIKTOK ADDICTION - Experts weigh in on the social media craze and what's behind the app's ‘massive' influence. Continue reading …



CORRUPTION CONVICTION - Who is Brazil's socialist, ex-con candidate for president? Continue reading …



PRINCESS VS. DUCHESS - Why Kate is a royal success and Meghan wanted out. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Rescue recovery efforts all across [Florida] are continuing, [following Hurricane Ian] all while Democrats in Washington – they typically play politics and that's what they're doing."

- SEAN HANNITY

