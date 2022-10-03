Jesse Watters shreds Democrats over the border: They think if you ignore a problem, it just goes away

Fox News host Jesse Watters voiced his concerns about how the Biden administration is handling the crisis at the southern border on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: We learned Primetime has exclusively obtained video of a plane full of migrants, mostly teenage girls from Honduras and Guatemala, getting dropped off at the Orange County Airport in Montgomery, New York. Unlike other flights, this one didn't happen in the dead of night and a patriot was there to film them all getting off.

Police pulled that bus over in Montgomery, New York, on suspicion of human trafficking. It turns out the bus was carrying about 50 teenagers from Guatemala, Venezuela, migrants , mostly teenage girls and there were only three adults on the bus. The adults were from Texas. The plane came from Texas, but nobody knows where the buses were going. The police called the Department of Homeland Security, but they had no idea what was going on, which shouldn't surprise you and then the police called Health and Human Services, which put out a statement that said the teenage girls were being taken to sponsors— whatever that means— and this was the third plane that had come in with underage migrants just in a week to this one airport in the middle of nowhere.

Democrats think if you ignore a problem, it just goes away. Everybody knows from personal experience that when you do this, the problem only gets bigger. Just ask your wife or your husband and in New York City, the city's public schools are being overwhelmed with migrant students flown in by Joe. Class sizes are doubling and many of the classes are being taught in Spanish. So, half the class are American kids being taught in Spanish. Where is Randi Weingarten in all this, the head of the teachers' union? Well, we reached out to, you know, for her to comment and her response is tardy.