Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden told Rev. Al Sharpton he will run for a second term in 2024: report

Biden has said many times that if he remains healthy, he will seek re-election

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
'Fox News Sunday' panel discusses potential Biden-DeSantis 2024 match-up, Ukraine aid, 'saber rattling' Putin Video

'Fox News Sunday' panel discusses potential Biden-DeSantis 2024 match-up, Ukraine aid, 'saber rattling' Putin

'Fox News Sunday' host Shannon Bream discusses with panelists Olivia Beavers, Doug Heye, Mo Elleithee, and Chad Pergram a potential Biden-DeSantis 2024 match-up, aid to Ukraine, Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Russia's effect on midterms.

President Biden reportedly told Rev. Al Sharpton at a White House event early last month that he planned to run for a second term in 2024. 

The interaction is said to have happened between the two on September 2, when Biden met with leaders from legacy Black civil rights organizations, including Sharpton. 

WHITE HOUSE FIELDS MULTIPLE QUESTIONS ON WHY PRESIDENT BIDEN APPEARED TO LOOK FOR DECEASED CONGRESSWOMAN

President Joe Biden, with first lady Jill Biden, delivers remarks on Hurricane Fiona in Ponce, Puerto Rico.

President Joe Biden, with first lady Jill Biden, delivers remarks on Hurricane Fiona in Ponce, Puerto Rico. (AP)

An official from Sharpton’s National Action Network who spoke to NBC News recounted Biden as telling Sharpton: "I’m going to do it again … I’m going."

Fox News has reached out to the White House and the National Action Network for comment but did not hear back before publication. 

2024 WATCH: YOUNGKIN ‘TESTING THE WATERS’ AT MAJOR DONOR RETREAT

Biden, so far, has refused to state publicly whether he intends to run for a second term. In an interview with CBS’ "60 Minutes" which aired Sunday, September 18, Biden said it was "much too early" to make any decision on launching a re-election bid. 

"Look, my intention, as I said, that began with is that I would run again. But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 79-year-old Biden has said numerous times that if he remains healthy, he intends to run for re-election. 

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

More from Politics