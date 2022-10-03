Whoopi Goldberg hits Daily Beast reporter for knocking 'fat suit' in new film: 'That was not a fat suit'

Whoopi Goldberg awkwardly addressed one of her critics who took a swipe at her so-called "distracting fat suit" in her new film.

"Till," which hits theaters later this month, is a drama that follows the aftermath of the tragic lynching of Emmett Till. Goldberg appears in the film as Till's grandmother Alma Carthan.

In a review published Saturday, Daily Beast entertainment reporter Kyndall Cunningham listed Goldberg among the notable performances. However, unlike the others listed, there was a brief aside alleging Goldberg was "in a distracting fat suit."

On Monday's installment of "The View," Goldberg provided a blunt fact-check for The Daily Beast.

"I have to say something because there was a young lady who writes for one of the magazines, and she was distracted by my fat suit in her review," Goldberg said. "Now, and I’m just going to say this. I don’t really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit. That was me."

Goldberg explained that her previous fuller appearance was the result of steroids she had taken to treat an illness last year, which she was hospitalized for.

"And I assume you don't watch the show or you would have known that that was not a fat suit, but I just want to let you know that it’s okay not to be a fan of a movie, but you want to leave people’s looks out," Goldberg told the Daily Beast reporter. "So just comment on the acting, and if you have a question, ask somebody because I’m sure you didn’t mean to be demeaning."

Her "View" colleagues took turns knocking Cunningham's comment.

Sara Haines said if the so-called "fat suit" distracted from such a "powerfully impactful" film, then "I question your abilities to review a movie in general."

Sunny Hostin scolded the film critic, "You have to do your research."

After the show, the erroneous claim was scrubbed from the Daily Beast's review. An editor's note was added to the bottom of the piece reading, "This story has been updated to reflect that Whoopi Goldberg says she was not wearing a fat suit."

The Daily Beast did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.