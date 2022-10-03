LAURA INGRAHAM: The catastrophic ruin they've all left in their wakes will require years of cleanup

Laura Ingraham discusses the series of disasters that Democrats have created for Americans across the country on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: THIS IS JUST A TINY FRACTION OF THE MASSIVE COVID THEFT THAT OCCURRED

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, you can sense they're right that Acosta was dead set on squeezing out any criticism, no matter how tepid of DeSantis from that guest. Well, none of it landed. The fact is, Florida was hit by a natural disaster. But Florida will recover because its people have a competent governor and thus they're hopeful about the future. No wonder CNN and the likes of Maggie Haberman over at The New York Times are working overtime to cast aspersions and so distrust.

Hurricane Ian was horrid and deadly. But Hurricane Andrew, as in Cuomo and then Hurricane Kathy as in Hochul and that wide storm surge from Hurricane Gretchen in Michigan and Chicago's cat five, Hurricane Lori and of course, the ever-expanding Hurricane J.B., as in Pritzker. The catastrophic ruin they've all left in their wakes will require years, not months, of cleanup.

