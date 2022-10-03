Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: The catastrophic ruin they've all left in their wakes will require years of cleanup

Ingraham highlights the man-made disaster Dems have created

Angle: Unnatural Disasters

 Laura Ingraham discusses how Democrats across blue America have created disaster after disaster on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham discusses the series of disasters that Democrats have created for Americans across the country on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: THIS IS JUST A TINY FRACTION OF THE MASSIVE COVID THEFT THAT OCCURRED

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, you can sense they're right that Acosta was dead set on squeezing out any criticism, no matter how tepid of DeSantis from that guest. Well, none of it landed. The fact is, Florida was hit by a natural disaster. But Florida will recover because its people have a competent governor and thus they're hopeful about the future. No wonder CNN and the likes of Maggie Haberman over at The New York Times are working overtime to cast aspersions and so distrust.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduces Jazmine Sullivan during 2022 Lollapalooza day one at Grant Park on July 28, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois

Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduces Jazmine Sullivan during 2022 Lollapalooza day one at Grant Park on July 28, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Hurricane Ian was horrid and deadly. But Hurricane Andrew, as in Cuomo and then Hurricane Kathy as in Hochul and that wide storm surge from Hurricane Gretchen in Michigan and Chicago's cat five, Hurricane Lori and of course, the ever-expanding Hurricane J.B., as in Pritzker. The catastrophic ruin they've all left in their wakes will require years, not months, of cleanup. 

