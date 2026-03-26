Savannah Guthrie believes two ransom notes her family responded to were genuine

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"Today" show host Savannah Guthrie opened up on Thursday in her first interview since her mother's disappearance about the multiple ransom notes that came after Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped.

"Today" co-host Hoda Kotb asked Guthrie about the ransom notes media outlets have received with regard to her mother.

TMZ and local outlets received ransom notes following Guthrie's disappearance that reportedly contained "sensitive information" that may only have been known to her captors.

"There are a lot of different notes, I think, that came, and I think most of them — it’s my understanding — are not real, and I didn’t see them. But, you know, a person that would send a fake ransom note really has to look deeply at themselves, to a family in pain. But I believe the two notes that we received, that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real," Guthrie said.

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Kotb also asked Guthrie to react to the Ring camera footage released of her alleged captor.

"it’s just absolutely terrifying. It’s just totally terrifying. And I can’t imagine that that is who she saw standing over her bed. I can’t. It’s too much. And I’m glad and grateful to the investigators and the technology companies that were able to find that video. So, I hope—at least with people of good heart and compassion—it stops the irresponsible and cruel speculation that had started to swirl. I'm glad that people saw what came to our door," she said.

Guthrie revealed during the interview that her mother's doors were "propped open" as she described her and her siblings relaying to the sheriff that it was not likely Nancy wandered off at the start of the investigation.

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"I think we were on the phone with the sheriff and trying to, you know, really make clear as – I mean, from the very early moments, you know, Annie and Tommy were saying, this isn’t that case that you are used to where someone wanders off. She can’t wander off. My mom, she was in tremendous pain. Her back was very bad. You know, she was trying to, on a good day, she could walk down to the mailbox and get the mail, but most days not, so there was no wander off," Guthrie said.

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"And the doors were propped open, and there was blood on the front doorstep, and the ring camera had been yanked off, and so we were saying, this is, this is not OK. This isn’t, something is very wrong here," she continued.

She recalled her sister calling her with the news that Nancy was missing, and also opened up about her mother's faith.

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"She walks in faith," she said. "Not a fake, pious put-on faith but, like, a grounded earthy, she-fought-for-it faith."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.