Six underage girls recovered in sweeping operation targeting notorious trafficking corridor

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At least six underage girls were recovered last month during a sweeping operation targeting prostitution-related activity in Portland, Oregon, police announced Thursday.

The girls, ages 13 to 17, were recovered after enforcement initiatives launched on April 15, according to officers from the Portland Police Human Trafficking Unit (HTU) and the East Precinct.

Sex trafficking and prostitution-related activities have been known to plague Southeast Portland’s 82nd Avenue corridor for years, but last month’s recovery effort yielded what authorities called "a stunning number" of victims, significantly higher than the norm.

"While it is not unusual for HTU members to rescue providers from their traffickers, it is unusual to see so many children in this short a period," officials said. "It's not clear whether this is a new trend or simply an anomaly."

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The girls were connected with advocacy services through Portland Police Bureau (PPB) Victim Services, as well as Safety Compass, which provides support for people under 25 who identify as survivors of commercial sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS) is also helping facilitate reunification with out-of-state parents or arranging placement into care.

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Authorities said human trafficking cases often involve victims who may be reluctant to report crimes or move forward through the criminal justice system due to factors such as trauma bonds, repeated exposure to abuse and fear of retaliation.

To help survivors recover, the HTU said it uses a victim-centered, trauma-informed approach when working with victims.

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Investigators are continuing to build cases against the alleged traffickers and sex buyers and have not released any names.

Police added that it considers identifying and protecting trafficking victims a top priority, emphasizing proactive investigations and close coordination with partners such as the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office (MCDA) to hold offenders accountable.